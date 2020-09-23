Lamden (TAU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211,234.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $211,234.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

