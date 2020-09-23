Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $133.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landstar’s efforts to control costs are encouraging. Total expenses declined 13.1% year over year in first-half 2020. Additionally, the company’s measures to add shareholder value raise optimism in the stock. In July, it raised quarterly dividend by 13.5% to 21 cents per share. Gradual recovery in the freight scene is a boon to the company, owing to which it has provided an improved guidance for the third quarter of 2020. The company also has a sound liquidity position. However, weak performance of the truck-transportation unit is concerning, which is the primary reason behind shares of the company underperforming its industry in a year’s time. Softness in the intermodal, and ocean and air cargo carriers segments is also worrisome. Amid coronavirus concerns, Landstar anticipates its third-quarter earnings to decline year over year.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

LSTR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,356. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Landstar System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Landstar System by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Landstar System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

