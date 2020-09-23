LATOKEN (LA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.92 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $12.92 million and $75,891.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.04390319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LA is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.