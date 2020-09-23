LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director Sells $796,062.50 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,820.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,632. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $131.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on LCII. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CL King increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 72.7% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

