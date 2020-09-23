Leanne M. Zumwalt Sells 3,772 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. 1,592,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,750. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $92.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 265.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Davita by 122.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

