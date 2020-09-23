Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

PCVX stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59.

