Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Up 21.1%

Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS) shares were up 21.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 104,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 58,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

