Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.99

Shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 1758220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $611.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.01 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leisure Acquisition stock. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.55% of Leisure Acquisition worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

