LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Up 0.1%

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LENDLEASE CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get LENDLEASE CORP/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for LENDLEASE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENDLEASE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.