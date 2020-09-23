Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.99

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.92, with a volume of 199652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

