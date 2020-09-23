Leverj (LEV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $126,320.00

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Leverj has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Leverj token can now be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network. Leverj has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $126,320.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Leverj alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.49 or 0.04375432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034075 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Leverj Token Profile

Leverj (LEV) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leverj’s official website is www.leverj.io

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leverj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leverj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leverj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.