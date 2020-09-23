Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.91 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report sales of $80.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.27 million and the highest is $81.40 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $322.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $324.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $325.65 million, with estimates ranging from $321.60 million to $329.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.