Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series B had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

