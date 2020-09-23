Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.72

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 7569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 217.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

