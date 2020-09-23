LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 0.1%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17,750.00 and last traded at $17,775.00. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,800.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get LICT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $352.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17,870.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16,975.79.

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.