Ligand Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,367 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical volume of 338 call options.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,078. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

