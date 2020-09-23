Lightstreams Price Up 69.1% Over Last Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 69.1% against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $2.15 million and $7,740.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.79 or 0.04397352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00057384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034349 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.