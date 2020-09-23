LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. LikeCoin has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $340,671.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.04388400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00059541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002195 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,101,694 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

