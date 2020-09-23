Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to report $730,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $890,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

NASDAQ:LCTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 16,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

