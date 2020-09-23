Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lion had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $804.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

