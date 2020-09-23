LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69,242.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.88 million and $69,242.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001548 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00105045 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,042,974,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,388,443 tokens. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io .

The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

