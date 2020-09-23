Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $44.60 or 0.00423749 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,516,482 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.