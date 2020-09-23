Litecoin Plus Hits One Day Volume of $57.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $83,848.26 and approximately $57.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,328.71 or 4.21492774 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

