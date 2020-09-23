Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.00.

LFUS stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 146.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 182,671 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after buying an additional 142,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,900,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

