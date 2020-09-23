Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 294688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider David Ciclitira bought 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($267,868.81).

Live Company Group Company Profile (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

