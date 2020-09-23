Livenodes Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00448279 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022674 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012948 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005889 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001665 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile