LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report sales of $92.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.80 million. LivePerson reported sales of $75.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $359.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.73 million to $361.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $441.88 million, with estimates ranging from $429.96 million to $450.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,103 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in LivePerson by 51.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LivePerson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in LivePerson by 10.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

