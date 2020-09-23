LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 313,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $40,448.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,839 shares of company stock worth $5,380,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LiveRamp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

