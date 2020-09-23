Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $728,170.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Lobstex has a market cap of $597,636.47 and approximately $728,170.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00448574 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012529 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006793 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009999 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026305 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,280,348 coins and its circulating supply is 20,280,336 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

