LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $490,596.38 and $1,905.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00078338 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000440 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00114230 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008395 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

