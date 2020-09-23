Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $205,295.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $26.80 million and approximately $205,295.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,519.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.03255188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.02071046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00422805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00881025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00506559 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,176,690 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

