London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LFI opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.10. London Finance & Investment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. London Finance & Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

