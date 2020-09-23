London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading Down 0.1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LKREF) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 2,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust ("Link REIT", Hong Kong stock code: 823), is Managed by Link Asset Management Limited, we are the first Real Estate Investment Trust listed in Hong Kong. With a portfolio comprising retail facilities, car parks and offices across Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, we serve local communities by fashioning dynamic urban destinations that enhance our tenants' businesses, engage shoppers and visitors with delightful experiences, and promote a shared sense of community.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.