Loom Network Price Down 19.7% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $462.59 or 0.04414749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,244,589 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

