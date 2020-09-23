LUNA (LUNA) Price Up 0.3% This Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, GOPAX and Bitrue. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00227441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.01479639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Bitrue, Upbit, Coinone, KuCoin and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

