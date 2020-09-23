LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.54.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $597,099. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LYFT by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in LYFT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LYFT by 1,345.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

