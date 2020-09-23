Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MFNC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.80%. Analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

