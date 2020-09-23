MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.63. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,446.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,713 shares of company stock worth $2,888,971. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

