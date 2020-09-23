Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $146.47

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.47 and last traded at $147.34, with a volume of 223016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average of $178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

