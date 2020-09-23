Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 367,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 466,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

About Maestrano Group (LON:MNO)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

