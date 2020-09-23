Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.48). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $345.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.62. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 129.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

