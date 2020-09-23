Maincoin (MNC) One Day Volume Hits $6,938.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $6,938.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.40 or 0.04378946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

