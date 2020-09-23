Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 560,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 449,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of research firms have commented on MTW. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Manitowoc by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

