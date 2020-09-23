Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 560,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 449,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
A number of research firms have commented on MTW. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Manitowoc by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
