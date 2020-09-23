Manna Tops One Day Volume of $35.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Manna has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $35.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manna has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003617 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,241.27 or 0.97977564 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,833,352 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,018 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

