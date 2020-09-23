Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $758.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report sales of $758.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $898.50 million. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.22. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.