Marc Andrew Hoffman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 5,166,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,257. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,365,854 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

