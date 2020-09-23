Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

MCS traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 1,247,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $279.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 314.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 136.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 106,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 53.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 172,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

