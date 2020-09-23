MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 196,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,031. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,777. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,165,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13,399.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.