MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

