Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of MRNS opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 982,869 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

